New Taipei Danhai Light Rail’s 1st phase Blue Sea Line opening late 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Government on Monday (Aug. 31) completed the preliminary inspection of the construction of Danhai Light Rail’s first phase Blue Sea Line from Binhai Shalun Station to Tamsui Fisherman’s Wharf Station, a big step toward the goal of opening this section of the light rail before the end of 2020.

New Taipei’s Department of Rapid Transit Systems said that the city government had invited 15 experts to conduct the preliminary inspection, which was divided into the three parts: civil engineering and construction, electromechanical engineering, and operations, according to CNA.

As a result of the preliminary inspection, several suggestions for improvement have been proposed, the department said, adding that it will address these suggestions right away before submitting a request to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for a final inspection.

The goal is to open this section of the Blue Sea Line at the end of this year, CNA quoted the department as saying.



(New Taipei Department of Rapid Transit Systems photo)