Taiwan’s 5G ranked 4th worldwide for network speed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a 5G measurement report by Open Signal, an agency recognized for its testing of network speeds, Taiwan’s network ranks fourth in the world despite being launched earlier this year.

Saudi Arabia leads in speed and 5G network coverage, with a “Download Speed Experience” of 144.5 Mbps, surpassing Canada’s second-place ranking of 90.4 Mbps and South Korea’s third-place ranking of 75.6 Mbps. Taiwan clocked in fourth at 71.5 Mbps.

The Download Speed Experience is an average of the 5G and 4G download speeds and factors in the time spent connecting to the network as well.



Average download speed looking only at 5G technology. (Open Signal image)

Other countries with high Download Speed Experience include the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, and Kuwait. The U.S. and the U.K. came in at 11th and 12th place, respectively.

When it comes to a pure analysis of 5G speeds, Saudi Arabia remains in first place, while South Korea ranks second with a 5G speed almost 5.3 times faster than its 4G. Taiwan remains in fourth place with a 5G speed 6.5 times faster than its 4G.