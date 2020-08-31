Mead Johnson Nutrition’s Social Impact Program to Combat Postpartum Depression Claims GOLD for ‘The Best Use of Content’ at Marketing Magazine’s PR Awards 2020

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 31 August 2020 - Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) Hong Kong's social impact program to combat postpartum depression, was recognized at Marketing Magazine's PR Awards 2020, receiving the GOLD award in 'The Best Use of Content' category, and a Bronze award in the 'Best PR Campaign -- Corporate Social Responsibility' category.









Launched in 2019, the award-winning campaign 'Happy mom, Healthy baby' is a territory-wide movement to stop the silent struggle of postpartum depression and support the emotional wellbeing of postpartum women. With the extensive support of healthcare professionals specializing in psychiatry and psychology, social workers, registered nurses and midwives, MJN provides substantial support and a comprehensive platform to empower postpartum women and their families to embrace behavioural and perception changes towards postpartum depression.

"We exist to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. In line with Mead Johnson Nutrition's brand mission of empowering mothers to nourish their child for the best start in life, we have been working closely with healthcare experts to provide professional support on new mothers' wellbeing, from their nutrition needs, physical health, to emotional wellness," said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager Hong Kong & Taiwan, Health. "It's an honour to be recognised for our ongoing efforts to make a positive difference in the community. We are committed to becoming an influential leader by building a more caring and inclusive community through meaningful social impact programs."

Every one in ten postpartum women in Hong Kong suffer from postpartum depression[1] and this can be a worrying topic for mothers. To turn the complex medical information into friendly, light and interactive message that resonates with mothers, the campaign featured an authentic story about a celebrity combating postpartum mood swings. With its extensive healthcare professionals' network, MJN successfully established a powerful and resourceful education portal and self-help tools for preventing and combating postpartum depression.

Early intervention is critical for identifying and treating postpartum depression. To build a stronger supporting network that facilitates early intervention, MJN initiated a partnership with the Midwives and Maternal-Child Caregivers Association to provide training workshops for postnatal caregivers to enhance their skills in identifying mothers with potential mental risk. A pilot programme has also been initiated to support 100 postpartum mothers with regular calls and mental advice from a registered nurse in the first 100 days after their childbirth.

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal added, "Postpartum Depression can be a silent struggle, and this campaign is an important step to alert everyone in the community to play their part and take immediate action to stop that struggle from occurring."



[1] Centre of Health Protection, Department of Health, HKSAR (2014).

