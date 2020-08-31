Taiwan’s KMT threatens to boycott additive-laced US pork with protests

KMT to protest loosened restrictions on U.S. pork imports containing ractopamine. KMT to protest loosened restrictions on U.S. pork imports containing ractopamine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said on Monday (Aug. 31) that the party will not rule out the possibility of taking its protests to the streets if President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration insists on allowing imports of U.S. pork products containing ractopamine.

Tsai recently announced that Taiwan will loosen restrictions on U.S. pork imports containing ractopamine, an additive that reduces fat content in meat, and allow the importation of U.S. beef from cattle over 30 months old.

The KMT held a press conference on Monday in Taitung County to express its opposition to the government’s approval of the additive-laced U.S. pork, CNA reported. Tsai’s administration made the announcement via a press conference and evaded the supervision of the national legislature, Chiang said, adding that the party will ask the president to make a report in the legislature on this new U.S. pork import policy.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) told a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Monday that about eight to 10 counties and cities across the country have established their own ordinances with regard to controlling pork containing ractopamine and that counties and cities where such laws are not in place, like New Taipei City, will soon introduce relevant legislation. She said that the KMT will unite with local governments and legislatures to boycott U.S. pork with the lean meat additive.

KMT New Taipei City Councilor Chiang I-chen (江怡臻), who attended the press conference, said that the KMT caucus in New Taipei City Council will sponsor a bill to amend the food safety ordinances that would require zero ractopamine in pork, per CNA.