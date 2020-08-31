  1. Home
US Navy destroyer passes through Taiwan Strait

US warship sails through strait from north to south, marking 9th passage this year

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/31 15:25
USS Mustin (Facebook, USS Mustin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) stated on Monday (Aug. 31) that a U.S. Navy destroyer has sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south.

According to MPD's public records, this marks the ninth time a U.S. warship has passed through the Taiwan Strait this year. The previous times occurred on Aug. 18 and 19, when the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyer USS Mustin (DDG- 89) made transits.

The MND also pointed out that it has a complete grasp on the relevant dynamics of the maritime space and airspace around Taiwan as Chinese and U.S. military maneuvers increase in the region, CNA reported.

This most recent strait passage comes as Czech Senate President Vystrcil is leading a delegation on a visit to Taiwan, to which Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) has said that China will make Vystrcil pay a heavy price.
