Taiwan, Czech Republic ink three MoUs to promote technology cooperation

Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil attends trade forum in Taipei on Aug. 31 Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil attends trade forum in Taipei on Aug. 31 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a move intended to advance bilateral collaborations on technology and trade, Taiwan and the Czech Republic signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) on Monday (Aug. 31) at a trade forum.

The Economic, Trade, and Investment Forum kicked off Monday morning, the second day of Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil's visit to Taiwan with his large delegation. Three MoUs were signed between Taiwanese authorities and private sector representatives and their Czech counterparts.

The agreements envision bilateral collaborations on smart city technology, artificial intelligence, and smart machinery, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). They also encourage exchanges among start-up communities in both Taiwan and Czechia.

There is great potential for Taiwan-Czech relations, but to advance ties require efforts from both sides, remarked Vystrcil at the opening.

“The world is watching us” make the trip to Taiwan, stated the senate president, adding that “whether or not we succeed this time will have an impact on the future.”

Vystrcil, who has said that he would not cave under Chinese pressure, stressed that freedom and democracy serve as the foundation for prosperity.

“If entrepreneurs do not have the opportunity to collaborate freely, neither Taiwan nor the Czech Republic will enjoy freedom,” said Vystrcil, urging both sides to work together to pursue the greatest success.

MOEA Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said the forum aims to provide opportunities for business exchanges and collaborations among Taiwanese and Czech industry representatives. She highlighted the importance of such a platform at a time when global supply chains have experienced a shakeup due to the ongoing pandemic.