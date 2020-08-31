List of winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, accepts the award for best alternative video for "Blood... In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, accepts the award for best alternative video for "Bloody Valentine" prior to the start of the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)

Winners of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, held Sunday night at various locations throughout New York City.

— Video of the year: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights"

— Artist of the year: Lady Gaga

— Song of the year: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

— Push best new artist: Doja Cat

— Best collaboration: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me"

— Best group: BTS

— Best quarantine performance: CNCO, “MTV Unplugged at Home"

— Best music video from home: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U"

— Best pop: BTS, “On"

— Best hip-hop: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage"

— Best R&B: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights"

— Best Latin: Maluma featuring J Balvin, “Qué Pena”

— Best rock: Coldplay, “Orphans"

— Best alternative: Machine Gun Kelly, “Bloody Valentine"

— Best K-pop: BTS, “On"

— Song of summer: BLACKPINK, “How You Like That"

— Video for good: H.E.R., “I Can't Breathe"

— Best direction: Taylor Swift, “The Man"

— Best editing: Miley Cyrus, “Mother's Daughter"

— Best choreography: BTS, “On"

— Best cinematography: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me"

— Best visual effects: Dua Lipa, “Physical"

— Best art direction: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

— MTV Tricon award: Lady Gaga