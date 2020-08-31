Czech Senate president to deliver speech at Taiwan's National Chengchi University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil visit National Chengchi University Monday (Aug. 31) afternoon at 2 p.m. to deliver a speech.

According to the itinerary, which has been made public, Vystrcil will first attend the "Taiwan-Czech Economic, Trade, and Investment Forum" at the Shangri-La Far Eastern International hotel at 10 a.m. on Monday and deliver a speech as a distinguished guest. The forum will discuss opportunities for industrial cooperation in the post-epidemic era, with Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) delivering the opening speech.

Additionally, speakers from Taiwan and the Czech Republic will exchange views on three sub-topics: the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, green economy, and innovation, CNA reported.

At 2 p.m., the Vystrcil and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib will stop at National Chengchi University, where the Senate leader will give a speech on freedom, democracy, and bilateral economic cooperation as well as answer questions from students and the media.

At the same time, a matchmaking event will be held for Taiwanese and Czech companies at the Nangang Exhibition Center's Hall 2.

At 4 p.m., Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) will receive 36 members from Vystrcil’s delegation and take them to see artworks at the Taipei branch of the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute.

According to the Czech constitution, the Senate president is second only to the president in terms of power.

The Czech delegation arrived at 11 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 30) and attended a welcome dinner hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). Wu tweeted Sunday night that he had had the honor of hosting Vystrcil and his team, stating: "We are ready for a full itinerary starting tomorrow!"