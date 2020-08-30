  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/30 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 11 .676 _
New York 17 13 .567 4
Toronto 17 14 .548
Baltimore 14 18 .438 8
Boston 11 22 .333 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 12 .636 _
Chicago 20 13 .606 1
Minnesota 20 14 .588
Detroit 15 16 .484 5
Kansas City 13 20 .394 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 _
Houston 19 14 .576
Texas 12 20 .375 9
Seattle 13 22 .371
Los Angeles 12 22 .353 10

___

Saturday's Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-0) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.