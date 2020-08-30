American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|23
|11
|.676
|_
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|Toronto
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|18
|.438
|8
|Boston
|11
|22
|.333
|11½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|Chicago
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Minnesota
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Detroit
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Kansas City
|13
|20
|.394
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|Texas
|12
|20
|.375
|9
|Seattle
|13
|22
|.371
|9½
|Los Angeles
|12
|22
|.353
|10
___
Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4
Boston 5, Washington 3
L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-0) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.