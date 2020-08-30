  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/30 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 23 11 .676 _ _ 8-2 W-4 12-5 11-6
New York 17 13 .567 4 1 3-7 W-1 11-5 6-8
Toronto 17 14 .548 7-3 W-3 7-6 10-8
Baltimore 14 18 .438 8 5 2-8 L-4 6-11 8-7
Boston 11 22 .333 11½ 5-5 W-1 5-11 6-11
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 21 12 .636 _ _ 7-3 W-4 9-7 12-5
Chicago 20 13 .606 1 _ 8-2 L-1 10-9 10-4
Minnesota 20 14 .588 _ 4-6 L-4 12-3 8-11
Detroit 15 16 .484 5 6-4 W-4 8-10 7-6
Kansas City 13 20 .394 8 4-6 W-1 6-7 7-13
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 12 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-4 9-8
Houston 19 14 .576 ½ 6-4 W-2 14-5 5-9
Texas 12 20 .375 9 7 2-8 L-1 9-9 3-11
Seattle 13 22 .371 6-4 L-2 7-8 6-14
Los Angeles 12 22 .353 10 8 4-6 W-3 7-9 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 18 14 .563 _ _ 6-4 L-2 12-4 6-10
Miami 14 14 .500 2 ½ 5-5 L-3 5-7 9-7
Philadelphia 14 14 .500 2 ½ 5-5 W-5 9-8 5-6
New York 15 17 .469 3 6-4 L-1 7-8 8-9
Washington 12 18 .400 5 4-6 L-1 4-12 8-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 19 14 .576 _ _ 4-6 L-1 10-8 9-6
Milwaukee 15 17 .469 4-6 W-2 6-8 9-9
St. Louis 11 13 .458 4-6 L-4 7-9 4-4
Cincinnati 15 18 .455 4 2 5-5 W-1 7-8 8-10
Pittsburgh 9 21 .300 5-5 L-2 5-9 4-12
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 25 10 .714 _ _ 7-3 W-1 11-5 14-5
San Diego 20 15 .571 5 _ 7-3 L-1 12-6 8-9
Colorado 17 16 .515 7 _ 4-6 W-1 8-9 9-7
San Francisco 16 19 .457 9 2 7-3 W-1 9-8 7-11
Arizona 14 20 .412 10½ 1-9 L-1 9-8 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 16, Seattle 3

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-0) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-0) at Boston (Brewer 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.