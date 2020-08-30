  1. Home
Foreign students can choose between quarantine hotels or quarantine centers: Taiwan MOE

Ministry has recently allowed all foreign degree-seeking students to come to Taiwan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/30 21:02
One of the central government's quarantine centers. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Sunday (Aug. 30) that degree-seeking students from abroad can choose between the country’s quarantine hotels, the central government’s quarantine centers, or school and private dormitories that have been sanctioned for quarantine purposes by the local health authorities.

Recently the MOE decided to allow all foreign degree-seeking students to come to Taiwan to study with the proviso that they must complete the 14-day quarantine upon arriving in the country.

The MOE denied media reports that all foreign students are required to stay at the central government’s quarantine centers and that the expense of the 14-day quarantine, which is NT$1,500 (US$50) per day, must be prepaid by schools, emphasizing that it’s untrue to claim that foreign students have no option but to stay at the country’s quarantine centers, according to CNA.

The MOE added that if foreign students choose to stay at the quarantine centers, they have to pay the quarantine cost to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) three days in advance of check-in. To simplify the procedure, the MOE has asked schools to pay the cost first and then the MOHW will refund the schools when foreign students arrive, per CNA.

If foreign students choose to stay in the quarantine centers, neither they nor the schools will be allowed to choose the location, as it will be arranged by the MOHW according to availability.
