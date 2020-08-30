German leaders condemn far-right attempt to storm Reichstag

Police officers looks to protestors standing on the steps in front of the Reichstag building during a demonstration against the Corona measures in Ber... Police officers looks to protestors standing on the steps in front of the Reichstag building during a demonstration against the Corona measures in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Lukas Dubro/dpa via AP)

Counter-demonstrators of a rally against the Corona measures gather and hold out a banner reading "Masks on Nazis out" in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, A... Counter-demonstrators of a rally against the Corona measures gather and hold out a banner reading "Masks on Nazis out" in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

A participant of a demonstration against the Corona measures holds a German flag with the writing "We are the people", the motto of the 1989 revolutio... A participant of a demonstration against the Corona measures holds a German flag with the writing "We are the people", the motto of the 1989 revolution in east Germany, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

People gather at the Victory Column as they attend a protest rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 against new coronavirus restrictions in... People gather at the Victory Column as they attend a protest rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 against new coronavirus restrictions in Germany. Police in Berlin have requested thousands of reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with planned protests at the weekend by people opposed to coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Police take a man away at the boulevard Unter den Linden during a protest against Corona measures in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Kay Ni... Police take a man away at the boulevard Unter den Linden during a protest against Corona measures in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

The police take vegan chef Attila Hildmann into custody during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.... The police take vegan chef Attila Hildmann into custody during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Berlin police ordered a protest by people opposed to Germany’s pandemic restrictions to disband after participants refused to observe social distancing rules. Tens of thousands of people had gathered at the Brandenburg Gate before marching through the German capital in a show of defiance Saturday against Germany's coronavirus prevention measures. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Police officers push away a crowd of demonstrators from the square 'Platz der Republik' in front of the Reichstag building during a demonstration agai... Police officers push away a crowd of demonstrators from the square 'Platz der Republik' in front of the Reichstag building during a demonstration against the Corona measures in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Senior German officials on Sunday condemned attempts by far-right protesters and others to storm the parliament building following a protest against the country’s pandemic restrictions.

Hundreds of people, some waving the flag of the German Reich of 1871-1918 and other far-right banners, breached a security barrier outside the Reichstag late Saturday but were intercepted by police and forcibly removed.

“Reich flags and right-wing extremist provocations in front of the German Bundestag are an unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy,” Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said Sunday. “We will never accept this.”

Steinmer said people had the right to express their anger about the coronavirus restrictions and to question them publicly, including with demonstrations.

“My sympathy ends where protesters allow themselves to be used by enemies of democracy and political agitators,” he added.

Police used pepper spray to drive back the protesters, who earlier in the day had participated in a large rally through the capital.

About 300 people were arrested in front of the Reichstag and following an incident at the Russian embassy, according to police.

Berlin's top security official, Andreas Geisel, praised three officers who had stood alone against the protesters outside the Reichstag until reinforcements arrived. Opposition parties criticized the police's failure to station sufficient officers around Parliament despite public warnings from far-right extremists that they planned to try to enter the building.

Robert Habeck, the co-leader of Germany's Green party, called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“The fact that Nazis with imperial war flags try to storm the Bundestag recalls the darkest period in German history,” he told the Funke media group.

“An incident like on Saturday evening must not be allowed to happen again,” Habeck said. “I expect (federal) Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to decisively combat right-wing extremism at all levels."

Opinion polls show overwhelming support for the prevention measures imposed by German authorities, such as the requirement to wear masks on public transport, in stores and in some public buildings such as libraries and schools.

