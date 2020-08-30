Fireworks in New Taipei City tonight at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City will hold a fireworks display that will last five minutes and 20 seconds at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf at 8 p.m. tonight (Aug. 30), and the public is urged to take public transportation, such as the Danhai Light Rail or the bus, to reach the venue.

New Taipei’s Agricultural Department said that the annual event at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf, delayed by Typhoon Bavi, will begin at 7 p.m. with a 45-minute performance by a band. The fireworks display, which is at 8 p.m., will employ the Penghu International Fireworks Festival-grade high-altitude pyrotechnics.

The department urged the public to take the Taipei MRT to Tamsui Station and transfer to R26, Bus No. 857 or 836, or take the Danhai Light Rail and disembark at Binhai Shalun Station before taking a bus to Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf. They can also take a ferry from Tamsui Old Street to the venue.

Rides at the entertainment facilities around the Lover Bridge will be free for the public from 3 - 9 p.m. After the fireworks, there will be LED light shows, according to ETtoday.