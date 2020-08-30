Czech delegation the result of joint resistance to Chinese pressure: DPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has called the arrival of the Czech delegation to Taiwan on Sunday (Aug. 30) the result of a joint effort to resist pressure from China.

Led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, the delegation arrived in Taiwan at 11 a.m. Sunday. DPP Spokesperson Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) said via a press release that the visit is the result of both sides coming together to resist Chinese pressure and the outcome of collaborative efforts from Taiwanese to make their country more visible to the world.

Hsieh extended a warm welcome to the delegation, pointing out that Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib had come to Taiwan less than two years ago. She said that in addition to recent positive developments in the nation’s relations with the U.S., the DPP government has also actively expanded relations with European countries with similar ideals.

Hsieh remarked that Vystrcil has not succumbed to pressure from Beijing and that he is leading the highest-level delegation Taiwan since the Czech Republic transitioned into a democratic country in 1989, demonstrating a profound friendship between the two countries.

The relationship between the two nations in terms of values, culture, economy, and technology will not be affected by the absence of formal diplomatic relations nor be degraded by Chinese pressure, the spokesperson said.

Hsieh concluded by predicting that Taiwan’s democratic development and enthusiastic, friendly customs will leave a great impression on the delegation. She also said she hopes to see future exchanges expand and strengthen based on the common values of freedom and democracy.