Shanghai reports 3rd coronavirus case imported from Taiwan in 2 weeks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shanghai reported on Sunday (Aug. 30) that a Taiwanese national tested positive for COVID-19 two days after arriving from Taiwan, marking the third infection likely imported from the island country in merely two weeks.

The Shanghai health authorities announced on their Weibo page on Sunday that three people have tested positive for the disease upon or after returning from Taiwan and Russia.

According to the post, a Taiwanese citizen who departed from Taiwan and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Aug. 27 was screened on arrival and has since been staying at a managed isolation facility, where the man is said to have exhibited symptoms of the virus.

No further details have been revealed, including any related to his movements in Taiwan, said Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥).

On Aug. 14, a Chinese citizen returned home after visiting his relatives in Taiwan and tested positive for the virus in Shanghai on Aug. 18. Five days later, a 70-year-old Taiwanese woman tested positive in Shanghai.

The woman is said to have been previously living alone in southern Taiwan and arrived in Shanghai on Aug. 15. Fourteen people who had been in close contact with her have all tested negative for the virus, according to the CECC.

Taiwan has recorded 488 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, with 396 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from a cluster infection aboard the Navy’s Goodwill Fleet, and one case of undetermined nature in the person of a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May to work on a wind farm project in Changhua County.