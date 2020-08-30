Canals, carpets and kisses: Fun moments from Venice festival

File - Actress Valeria Golino poses with her Coppa Volpi for best actress for her role in the movie 'For your love'. The 77th Venice Film Festival wil... File - Actress Valeria Golino poses with her Coppa Volpi for best actress for her role in the movie 'For your love'. The 77th Venice Film Festival will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, but this year's edition will be unlike any others. Coronavirus restrictions will mean fewer Hollywood stars, no crowds interacting with actors and other virus safeguards will be deployed. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)