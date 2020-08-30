Canals, carpets and kisses: Fun moments from Venice festival

File - Actor George Clooney arrives in Venice, Italy on a taxi boat for the Venice Film Festival. The 77th Venice Film Festival will kick off on Wedne...
File - Actor George Clooney arrives in Venice, Italy on a taxi boat for the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actors Ruth Negga, from left, Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler and director James Gray arrive for the photo call of 'Ad Astra' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Singer and actress Lady Gaga, right, and actor Bradley Cooper arrive at the Venice Film Festival for the photo call of the film 'A Star Is Born'.
File - Actors Claire Foy, from left, Ryan Gosling and Jason Clarke pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for 'First Man' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actress Dakota Johnson poses for her fans as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Johnny Depp signs autographs for fans as he departs after a photo call for 'Black Mass' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actor Gary Oldman arrives the photo call for 'The Laundromat' during the Venice Film Festival.
File - Ralph Fiennes dances during a photo call for 'A Bigger Splash' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actor Petr Kotlar jumps in the air at a photo call for "The Painted Bird' during the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actor Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Waiting for the Barbarians' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actor Anthony Mackie gestures to photographers at the photo call for the film 'Seberg' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actor Javier Bardem poses for photographers during the photo call of the film "Loving Pablo" at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actor Joaquin Phoenix signs autographs upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Joker' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actress Zazie Beetz poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Joker' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Model Denny Mendez poses for photographers on the red carpet for the film La Jalousie at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Director William Friedkin holds his Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Marriage Story' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actors Lady Gaga, left, and Bradley Cooper pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Star Is Born' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actress Gong Li poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Saturday Fiction' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actress Lily-Rose Depp poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The King' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actresses Qi Wei, left, and Tao Okamoto pose for photographers at the premiere for the film "Zhuibu" (Manhunt) at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Jury member Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers on the red carpet of the film 'Beasts of No Nation' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actor Willem Dafoe holds the Coppa Volpi Best Actor award for 'At Eternity's Gate' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actress Olivia Colman kisses the Coppa Volpi Best Actress award for 'The Favourite' at the Venice Film Festival.
File - Actress Valeria Golino poses with her Coppa Volpi for best actress for her role in the movie 'For your love'.
VENICE, Italy (AP) — It starts with a boat ride in, and for the lucky few, ends with a kiss on the side of the trophy.
The Venice Film Festival is an early stop for many stars and filmmakers on the path to the Academy Awards. In normal years, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Lady Gaga and more actors would converge on Lido to the snap of camera shutters and cheers from fans.
This, of course, is not a normal year. The photographers will be fewer in numbers and the fans will be gone. Many top actors are staying away too, leaving the Venice festival as a smaller, more European cinema gathering.
Even that is an achievement.
Italy was among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic — it has Europe's second-highest confirmed coronavirus death toll after Britain with over 35,400 deaths. The festival, running Sept. 2-12, will serve as a celebration of its re-opening and a sign that the film world, largely on pause since March, is coming back as well.
Despite virus precautions, some Venice mainstays will continue. Water taxis will deliver stars to press conferences and photo calls, where in years past actors like Ralph Fiennes have been compelled to dance and Johnny Depp gave giddy photographers a close-up shot.
The red carpet will be rolled out and the Lido will once again play host to flashy premieres. At the end of it all, some actors and filmmakers will earn trophies.
Whether they decide to kiss the cup remains to be seen.