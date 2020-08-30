Taiwan to replace throat swabs with new saliva test for coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Sunday (Aug. 30) that a new and more pleasant way of coronavirus testing is going to replace the traditional throat swabs at the country's airports beginning Sept. 1.

Currently, medical workers need to push a pencil-length swab to the very back of the recipients' nasal passages to test for the novel coronavirus, which many find uncomfortable. Greater manpower is also required for this type of test.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that the throat swabs and saliva tests were run simultaneously on 1,226 arriving passengers at the airports from July 2 to Aug. 24. The two tests both identified the same 12 virus carriers, but the salivaomics detected additional positive cases, leading to the change in testing procedures.

Chuang said that under the new test, passengers will be asked to sanitize both hands while wearing a mask before they open up the plastic test kit box. Recipients will be asked to cough with mouth closed and then their mouths remained closed for one minute, which can result in drooling, and then spit into the box; the last step is to properly seal and sanitize the surface of the box before handing it out to the inspection personnel.

The self-directed, 10-step saliva-based process would require far less medical professionals to carry out the testing, preventing exposure risks, he added. Inspection workers will only be stationed to assist the elderly and children and to ensure a smooth process.