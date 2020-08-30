Czech Senate leader's delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAOYUAN (Taiwan News) — Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil and his delegation landed at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport at 11 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 30), kicking off the highest-level and highest-profile visit to Taiwan by government officials from the Czech Republic.

The China Airlines charter flight left Prague Saturday afternoon and made its way to Taipei without any layovers. Before boarding, each member of the 89-strong delegation submitted their negative results of a nucleic acid COVID-19 test, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and epidemic prevention guidelines were strictly followed for the duration of the journey.

The group was received at the airport by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

During their five-day stay in the Taiwanese capital, members of the group will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and high-ranking members of the Cabinet, including the science and health ministers. Vristcil is scheduled to deliver a speech at National Cheng-Chi University tomorrow afternoon.

The Czech delegation has rankled Beijing, which insists other countries adhere to its interpretation of the "one-China policy" and refrain from engaging in official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province.