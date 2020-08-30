Taiwan Air Force turns to NCSIST for new air defense system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Air Force has entrusted the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 國家中山科學研究院) to conduct evaluations and potentially develop a land-based close-in weapons system (CIWS) after it canceled plans to purchase ones from the U.S.

Under the "Sky Falcon II" project, the Air Force had set aside a budget of NT$3.15 billion (US$107 million) last August to purchase three Phalanx close-in weapons systems from the U.S, which would act as point defenses against land-attack cruise missiles, anti-radiation missiles, and small drones. However, after a six-month delay in negotiations with the U.S. military, the Air Force turned to the NCSIST instead.

The NCSIST pointed out that if the Air Force’s desired air defense system is purely for point defense purposes, then a CIWS previously installed on the Navy’s Yang Tzu-class warships can be placed on a truck trailer, Up Media reported. The institute mentioned that it had already outfitted the Air Force’s Songshan radar station with a CIWS originally mounted on a decommissioned Navy ship, and transferring the weapon onto a trailer would not be a problem.

However, the Air Force has requested a system that is compatible and able to link up with the Skyguard air defense system and its radars. The NCIST has expressed its ability to carry out research and development for such a system that will be deployed in Hualien’s Chiashan base and Taitung’s Chihang base cave in the future to counter cruise missiles and anti-radiation unmanned aircraft.