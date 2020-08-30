New England ties New York 1-1 to extend unbeaten streak to 7

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored, Matt Turner had three saves and New England tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Saturday night to extend the Revolution’s regular-season unbeaten streak to seven games.

Teal Bunbury, on the counterattack, played a low ball that led Bou to the top of the 6-yard box for a one-touch finish to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute.

Omir Fernandez evaded two defenders and then passed to Benjamin Mines, who played a first-timer back to Fernandez for the finish from near the spot to give the Red Bulls (3-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the 35th. The 21-year-old Fernandez and 20-year-old Mines are both homegrowns.

Fernandez slipped a pass through two defenders that led Tom Barlow to near the right corner of the 6-yard box but Turner parried in the fourth minute. Turner thwarted Barlow, who was once again set up by Fernandez, for a second time in the 17th.

New England (2-1-5) hasn’t lost a regular-season game since a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Impact in the season opener Feb. 29.

New York’s Tim Parker was shown a straight red card for a serious foul on Tajon Buchanan in the second minute of stoppage time.

ORLANDO CITY 3, ATLANTA UNITED 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Júnior Urso scored his first MLS goal, Chris Mueller and Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha also connected in Orlando City's victory over Atlanta United.

Orlando City (4-2-2) has won back-to-back games, beating Atlanta for the first time in nine career meetings.

Brooks Lennon scored for Atlanta (3-4-0).

NEW YORK CITY 3, FIRE 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Anton Tinnerholm had a goal and an assist and New York City beat Chicago.

Maximiliano Moralez played a low ball to Tinnerholm for a tap-in inside the far post that gave a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Moralez, who led MLS with 20 assists last season, was a halftime sub, making his first appearance since suffering a calf injury July 20.

Keaton Parks and Alex Ring also scored for NYCFC (3-5-0). Mauricio Pineda scored for Chicago (2-5-1).

UNION 4, D.C. UNITED 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist and Philadelphia beat D.C. United to extend its regular-season unbeaten streak to six games.

Sergio Santos and Brenden Aaronson also scored for Philadelphia (4-1-3). Julian Gressel scored for D.C. United.

CREW 0, FC CINCINNATI 0, TIE

CINCINNATI (AP) — Przemyslaw Tyton had his fourth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the Columbus Crew 0-0 on Saturday night.

Tyton made three saves for his second clean sheet in the last eight days.

Cincinnati (2-4-2) is scoreless during a three-game winless streak.

Columbus (5-1-2), which had five wins during a six-game unbeaten streak to open the season, has been shut out in back-to-back games.