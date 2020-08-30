Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1

|D.C. United
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|—
|4
First half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 2, 7th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 3, 16th; 3, Philadelphia, Santos, 5 (Martinez), 21st.
Second half_4, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 2 (Przybylko), 61st; 5, D.C. United, Gressel, 1 (Moreno), 63rd.
Goalies_D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards Jr; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.
Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 10th; Martins, D.C. United, 19th; Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 56th; Ilsinho, Philadelphia, 69th; Creavalle, Philadelphia, 80th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 88th.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Adam Wienckowski, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Tori Penso.
___
D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Joseph Mora, Donovan Pines, Axel Sjoberg; Yamil Asad (Griffin Yow, 47th), Julian Gressel (Moses Nyeman, 79th), Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno (Mohammed Abu, 66th), Kevin Paredes, Ulises Segura; Ola Kamara (Erik Sorga, 57th).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner (Matt Real, 27th); Brendan Aaronson (Jack de Vries, 88th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez (Warren Creavalle, 46th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Andrew Wooten, 65th), Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 65th).