Urso, Mueller help Orlanda City beat Atlanta United

Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) kicks the ball and scores during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United on Saturday, Aug.... Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) kicks the ball and scores during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Júnior Urso scored his first MLS goal, Chris Mueller added a goal and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday.

Orlando City (4-2-2) has won back-to-back games, beating Atlanta for the first time in nine career meetings.

Urso, a 31-year-old Brazilian in his first MLS season, headed home a corner kick by Mueller to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Daryl Dike split a pair of defenders with a pass to Benji Michel who, as goalkeeper Brad Guzan charged, first-timed a low roller to Mueller for a side-footer into an empty net to make it 2-0 in the 35th.

Brooks Lennon slipped a header, off a cross by Jürgen Damm, from the center of the area just inside the right post for Atlanta (3-4-0) in the in the 83rd minute.

Urso stole the ball from Pity Martinez deep in the attacking half and fed Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha for a goal that capped the scoring in the 86th.