Yankees beat Mets 2-1 to stop 7-game slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees averted their longest losing streak in a quarter-century Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the crosstown Mets.

J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth at Yankee Stadium and Luke Voit homered early for the injury-ravaged Bronx Bombers, who stopped a seven-game slide that followed six straight wins. They haven’t dropped eight in a row since August 1995.

The Mets had won three straight and six of eight, including a Subway Series doubleheader sweep Friday at Yankee Stadium. Betances (0-1) got the loss against his former team.

Wilson Ramos greeted Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino with a tying home run in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman (1-1) got three outs for the win.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to lead Philadelphia to its fifth straight victory.

Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.

Eflin (2-1) allowed one run and four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Johan Camargo homered for the Braves, and Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Josh Tomlin (1-2) got the loss.

TIGERS 8, TWINS 2, GAME 1

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Boyd pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Victor Reyes had four hits to lift Detroit to the win in the first game of a doubleheader.

Detroit has won five of its last seven. Boyd (1-4) allowed one earned run and four hits.

The Tigers hit Randy Dobnak (5-2) hard, and they could have won by more if they hadn’t grounded into four double plays in the seven-inning game. Dobnak allowed six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Nelson Cruz hit his 12th homer for the Twins.

