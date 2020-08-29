  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/29 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 5 .667
Connecticut 6 9 .400 4
Indiana 5 9 .357
Washington 4 10 .286
Atlanta 3 12 .200 7
New York 2 12 .143
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 3 .800
Las Vegas 11 3 .786 ½
Los Angeles 11 3 .786 ½
Minnesota 10 4 .714
Phoenix 8 7 .533 4
Dallas 5 10 .333 7

___

Friday's Games

Minnesota 88, Atlanta 79

Los Angeles 80, Connecticut 76

Phoenix 94, Washington 72

Saturday's Games

New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.