WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Indiana
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Washington
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|Atlanta
|3
|12
|.200
|7
|New York
|2
|12
|.143
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Los Angeles
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|1½
|Phoenix
|8
|7
|.533
|4
|Dallas
|5
|10
|.333
|7
___
Minnesota 88, Atlanta 79
Los Angeles 80, Connecticut 76
Phoenix 94, Washington 72
New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.