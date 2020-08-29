  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/29 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 22 11 .667 _
New York 16 13 .552 4
Toronto 16 14 .533
Baltimore 14 17 .452 7
Boston 10 22 .313 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 12 .625 _
Cleveland 20 12 .625 _
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _
Detroit 13 16 .448
Kansas City 12 20 .375 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 10 .688 _
Houston 17 14 .548
Texas 12 19 .387
Seattle 13 21 .382 10
Los Angeles 11 22 .333 11½

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Washington 10, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 1-4) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.