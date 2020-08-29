American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|4
|Toronto
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Boston
|10
|22
|.313
|11½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Cleveland
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Kansas City
|12
|20
|.375
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|10
|.688
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Texas
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|Seattle
|13
|21
|.382
|10
|Los Angeles
|11
|22
|.333
|11½
___
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Washington 10, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 1-4) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.