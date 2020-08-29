All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|12-5
|10-6
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|4
|2½
|3-7
|L-7
|10-5
|6-8
|Toronto
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|6-6
|10-8
|Baltimore
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|5½
|2-8
|L-3
|6-11
|8-6
|Boston
|10
|22
|.313
|11½
|10
|4-6
|L-2
|4-11
|6-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|10-8
|10-4
|Cleveland
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|9-7
|11-5
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|12-3
|8-9
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|6-10
|7-6
|Kansas City
|12
|20
|.375
|8
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|6-7
|6-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|10
|.688
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|13-4
|9-6
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|12-5
|5-9
|Texas
|12
|19
|.387
|9½
|7½
|2-8
|W-1
|9-8
|3-11
|Seattle
|13
|21
|.382
|10
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|7-8
|6-13
|Los Angeles
|11
|22
|.333
|11½
|9½
|3-7
|W-2
|6-9
|5-13
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|12-4
|6-9
|Miami
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|5-6
|9-7
|New York
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-3
|7-8
|8-8
|Philadelphia
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|1
|5-5
|W-4
|8-8
|5-6
|Washington
|12
|17
|.414
|5
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|4-12
|8-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|10-8
|8-5
|St. Louis
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|7-8
|4-4
|Cincinnati
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|6-7
|8-10
|Milwaukee
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|5-8
|9-9
|Pittsburgh
|9
|20
|.310
|8
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|5-9
|4-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|24
|10
|.706
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|11-5
|13-5
|San Diego
|20
|14
|.588
|4
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|12-6
|8-8
|Colorado
|16
|16
|.500
|7
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|7-9
|9-7
|San Francisco
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|2½
|7-3
|L-3
|9-8
|6-11
|Arizona
|14
|19
|.424
|9½
|3
|2-8
|W-1
|9-7
|5-12
___
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Washington 10, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 1-4) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
___
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Washington 10, Boston 2
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4, 11 innings
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
San Diego 10, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-3), 7:08 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.