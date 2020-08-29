  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/29 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 22 11 .667 _ _ 8-2 W-3 12-5 10-6
New York 16 13 .552 4 3-7 L-7 10-5 6-8
Toronto 16 14 .533 3 7-3 W-2 6-6 10-8
Baltimore 14 17 .452 7 2-8 L-3 6-11 8-6
Boston 10 22 .313 11½ 10 4-6 L-2 4-11 6-11
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 20 12 .625 _ _ 9-1 W-3 10-8 10-4
Cleveland 20 12 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-3 9-7 11-5
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-2 12-3 8-9
Detroit 13 16 .448 4-6 W-2 6-10 7-6
Kansas City 12 20 .375 8 8 3-7 L-2 6-7 6-13
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 10 .688 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-4 9-6
Houston 17 14 .548 6-4 L-1 12-5 5-9
Texas 12 19 .387 2-8 W-1 9-8 3-11
Seattle 13 21 .382 10 8 6-4 L-1 7-8 6-13
Los Angeles 11 22 .333 11½ 3-7 W-2 6-9 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 18 13 .581 _ _ 7-3 L-1 12-4 6-9
Miami 14 13 .519 2 _ 5-5 L-2 5-6 9-7
New York 15 16 .484 3 1 6-4 W-3 7-8 8-8
Philadelphia 13 14 .481 3 1 5-5 W-4 8-8 5-6
Washington 12 17 .414 5 3 4-6 W-1 4-12 8-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 18 13 .581 _ _ 4-6 L-3 10-8 8-5
St. Louis 11 12 .478 3 1 5-5 L-3 7-8 4-4
Cincinnati 14 17 .452 4 2 5-5 W-3 6-7 8-10
Milwaukee 14 17 .452 4 2 4-6 W-1 5-8 9-9
Pittsburgh 9 20 .310 8 6 5-5 L-1 5-9 4-11
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 24 10 .706 _ _ 7-3 L-1 11-5 13-5
San Diego 20 14 .588 4 _ 8-2 W-1 12-6 8-8
Colorado 16 16 .500 7 ½ 3-7 L-1 7-9 9-7
San Francisco 15 19 .441 9 7-3 L-3 9-8 6-11
Arizona 14 19 .424 3 2-8 W-1 9-7 5-12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Washington 10, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 1-4) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 10, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

San Diego 10, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.