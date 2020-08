Former world champion Deignan wins La Course women's race

Britain's Elizabeth Deignan, right, outsprints Marianne Voss of The Netherlands to win La Course by Le Tour de France women's cycling race, in Nice, s... Britain's Elizabeth Deignan, right, outsprints Marianne Voss of The Netherlands to win La Course by Le Tour de France women's cycling race, in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Stuart Franklin, Pool via AP)

Britain's Elizabeth Deignan pedals after winning La Course by Le Tour de France women's cycling race, in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 202... Britain's Elizabeth Deignan pedals after winning La Course by Le Tour de France women's cycling race, in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Stuart Franklin, Pool via AP)

Britain's Elizabeth Deignan, right, wins La Course by Le Tour de France women's cycling race, in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Stua... Britain's Elizabeth Deignan, right, wins La Course by Le Tour de France women's cycling race, in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Stuart Franklin, Pool via AP)

Britain's Elizabeth Deignan, right, outsprints Marianne Vos to win La Course by Le Tour de France women's cycling race, in Nice, southern France, Satu... Britain's Elizabeth Deignan, right, outsprints Marianne Vos to win La Course by Le Tour de France women's cycling race, in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

NICE, France (AP) — British rider Lizzie Deignan pipped defending champion Marianne Vos in a sprint finish Saturday to win La Course, the women's one-day classic race organized as a Tour de France curtain-raiser.

Following a series of unsuccessful attacks in the final kilometres in a group of six breakaway riders, Vos launched the sprint too early and was overtaken by a few millimetres by the former world champion.

Demi Vollering completed the podium in the Riviera city of Nice. The race was held on a 96-kilometre circuit.

In the absence of a women's Tour de France, organizers ASO have been holding the event since 2014. They have long said it’s not possible for them to operate a longer race, for logistical and security reasons.

But following repeated calls for its creation, cycling governing body president David Lappartient said this week that ASO is planning to organize a women's stage race from 2022.

A women’s Tour was held during the 1980s alongside the men’s race. Frenchwoman Jeannie Longo won it three times but the event never fueled media interest.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports