  1. Home
  2. Culture

Toronto International Film Festival to show Taiwanese zombie comedy

Taiwanese dark comedy 'Get the Hell Out' scheduled for two screenings on Sept 10, Sept. 11

By  Central News Agency
2020/08/30 09:05
Dark comedy scheduled for two screenings at TIFF.

Dark comedy scheduled for two screenings at TIFF. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese director Wang I-fang's (王逸帆) first feature film, a zombie-themed horror comedy, will be shown in this year's downsized Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Taipei Cultural Center in New York said in a statement Friday.

"Get the Hell Out," a dark comedy about a group of people fighting their way out amid a zombie outbreak in Taiwan's Legislature, is scheduled to have two screenings at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 10 and be streamed online on Sept. 11, according to the festival's website. Wang said in the statement that he was honored and excited because his film was selected in the festival's "Midnight Madness" section, which he had been aiming for.

"Wang choreographs this chaos with a breathless deployment of gory slapstick, satirical sing-alongs, and hilarious, fourth-wall-shattering graphics, generating a formal silliness and elasticity akin to Stephen Chow's (周星馳) mid-'90s nonsense comedies," said the festival's introduction of the film on its website. Compared to the 245 films shown in last year's festival, the TIFF only selected 50 for this year's downsized event, which will run between Sept. 10 and Sept. 19, with "physical screenings and drive-ins and digital screenings," organizers said.

"Get the Hell Out" was filmed last year in Kaohsiung, where several sets of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei were recreated and described as quite realistic by Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) during a press event held in the Legislature in mid-August. It was released in Taiwan on Aug. 14 and is still playing in cinemas.

Taiwanese movie
Toronto International Film Festival
Taiwanese filmmakers
movies
comedy

RELATED ARTICLES

Director of Taiwan’s hit film ‘I WeirDo’ sits down to chat
Director of Taiwan’s hit film ‘I WeirDo’ sits down to chat
2020/08/25 12:00
Blockbuster movie director launches fundraiser for 'Taiwan Trilogy'
Blockbuster movie director launches fundraiser for 'Taiwan Trilogy'
2020/08/07 11:18
China to film anti-American movies to mark 70th anniversary of Korean War
China to film anti-American movies to mark 70th anniversary of Korean War
2020/08/04 12:02
New stand-up club putting Taipei on comedy map
New stand-up club putting Taipei on comedy map
2020/07/02 17:03
Brian Tseng's 'Taiwan' crushes Fanny Liu's 'China'
Brian Tseng's 'Taiwan' crushes Fanny Liu's 'China'
2020/06/05 18:07