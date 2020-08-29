AP Week in Pictures, Global

Italian marine biologist Monica Blasi looks up as she swims towards light, off the coast of Filicudi, in the Sicilian Aeolian islands archipelago, Ita... Italian marine biologist Monica Blasi looks up as she swims towards light, off the coast of Filicudi, in the Sicilian Aeolian islands archipelago, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

A girl wades towards her flooded home a day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Laura battered ... A girl wades towards her flooded home a day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Laura battered the Dominican Republic and Haiti on it's way to the U.S. Gulf Coast, where forecasters fear it could become a major hurricane. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Environmentalists say that th... Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Environmentalists say that the Amazon has lost about 17% of its original area and fear at the current it could reach a tipping point in the next 15 to 30 years after which it could cease to generate enough rainfall to sustain itself. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Lucha Libre fighter "Mister Jerry," whose two brothers are also fighters, rests after training amid Xochimilco's famous floating gardens on the outski... Lucha Libre fighter "Mister Jerry," whose two brothers are also fighters, rests after training amid Xochimilco's famous floating gardens on the outskirts of Mexico City, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The three Olivares brothers, an enterprising band of aspiring young wrestlers, have put up an impromptu ring where they plan to live stream fights and charge for them, while wrestling halls are closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A protester takes cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., during a third night of un... A protester takes cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., during a third night of unrest following the shooting of a Black man whose attorney said he was paralyzed after being shot multiple times by police. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020,... President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Wind turbines stand on a hill as sun rays fall through the clouds near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Wind turbines stand on a hill as sun rays fall through the clouds near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A zoo keeper feeds a giraffe during a media tour of La Aurora Zoo, in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The zoo reopened Tuesday to the public a... A zoo keeper feeds a giraffe during a media tour of La Aurora Zoo, in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The zoo reopened Tuesday to the public after the park had been closed for months as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Spanish opera tenor Placido Domingo applauds as he performs during a concert at the Royal Palace of Caserta, Italy, Saturday, Aug.22, 2020. This was D... Spanish opera tenor Placido Domingo applauds as he performs during a concert at the Royal Palace of Caserta, Italy, Saturday, Aug.22, 2020. This was Domingo's first performance since recovering from coronavirus in his home in Acapulco, Mexico. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish students study religious texts in a yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, using protective plastic shields set up amid the coronavirus pa... Ultra-Orthodox Jewish students study religious texts in a yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, using protective plastic shields set up amid the coronavirus pandemic, that allows the customary practice of learning together with a partner, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community has been especially hard hit by the country's coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri Shiite Muslim as he attempts, along with others, to take out a religious procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled ... Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri Shiite Muslim as he attempts, along with others, to take out a religious procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Police and paramilitary soldiers on Friday detain dozens of Muslims participating in religious processions in the Indian portion of Kashmir. Authorities had imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar, the region's main city, to prevent gatherings marking Muharram from developing into anti-India protests. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

A woman waves an old Belarusian national flag standing on the roof as Belarusian opposition supporters march to Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus,... A woman waves an old Belarusian national flag standing on the roof as Belarusian opposition supporters march to Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. A vast demonstration with many thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus' authoritarian president rallied in the capital, continuing the public dissent since the disputed presidential election. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Sudais, 6, is treated at a hospital after being injured in a mudslide during heavy flooding in Parwan province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday... Sudais, 6, is treated at a hospital after being injured in a mudslide during heavy flooding in Parwan province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Flooding in northern Afghanistan killed and injured dozens of people, officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

AUG. 22 - 28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

