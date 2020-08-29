  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/29 15:38
Sudais, 6, is treated at a hospital after being injured in a mudslide during heavy flooding in Parwan province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday...
A woman waves an old Belarusian national flag standing on the roof as Belarusian opposition supporters march to Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus,...
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri Shiite Muslim as he attempts, along with others, to take out a religious procession in Srinagar, Indian controlled ...
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish students study religious texts in a yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, using protective plastic shields set up amid the coronavirus pa...
Spanish opera tenor Placido Domingo applauds as he performs during a concert at the Royal Palace of Caserta, Italy, Saturday, Aug.22, 2020. This was D...
A zoo keeper feeds a giraffe during a media tour of La Aurora Zoo, in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The zoo reopened Tuesday to the public a...
Wind turbines stand on a hill as sun rays fall through the clouds near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020,...
A protester takes cover during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., during a third night of un...
Lucha Libre fighter "Mister Jerry," whose two brothers are also fighters, rests after training amid Xochimilco's famous floating gardens on the outski...
Fire consumes land recently deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Environmentalists say that th...
A girl wades towards her flooded home a day after the passing of Tropical Storm Laura in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Laura battered ...
Italian marine biologist Monica Blasi looks up as she swims towards light, off the coast of Filicudi, in the Sicilian Aeolian islands archipelago, Ita...

AUG. 22 - 28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

