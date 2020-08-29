  1. Home
China Airlines cargo plane returns to Taiwan after blown tire

Plane on its way to Los Angeles before turning back, runway closure affects 7 flights

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/29 15:21
A CAL cargo plane leaving Taoyuan for Los Angeles blew a tire 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A China Airlines (CAL) cargo plane on its way to Los Angeles returned to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Saturday (Aug. 29) after the pilot was told the aircraft had probably blown a tire.

The Boeing 747-400F took off at 10:41 a.m., and soon afterward the control tower at Taoyuan told the pilot that pieces of rubber had been found on the runway, indicating the aircraft likely had blown a tire, CNA reported.

The pilot decided to turn flight CI-5198 back to Taoyuan, where it landed safely at 12:58 p.m. An investigation was launched to find out what had caused the incident, according to CNA.

As the runway was closed following the incident, seven flights were affected by delays.
