Sydney FC looks for 5th A-League title in grand final Sunday

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney FC finished in first place during a pandemic-affected A-League regular season. The team is now looking to add a fifth championship title on Sunday when it plays Melbourne City in the league's grand final.

Steve Corica, won two championships as a player with Sydney FC and says it would be “amazing” if his club can become the most successful side in the 15-year history of the A-League.

“The boys hear that (talk about making history), but I haven’t put too much on that. It’s more about concentrating on the game,” Corica said. “It’s exciting to be in grand finals and if we can win it, that will be great to have the achievement, the highest amount of grand final wins in Australia.”

Melbourne City is in its first A-League grand final after beating Victorian rivals Western United in the semifinals. Sydney beat Perth Glory in the semis.

Sydney FC is looking to match the Brisbane Roar in 2011 and 2012 to have won titles in consecutive seasons.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports