Taiwan confirms new coronavirus case imported from the Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed a man who had been working in the Philippines as the latest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) case on Saturday (Aug. 29), bringing the total up to 488.

The Taiwan citizen in his 40s had a sore throat on Aug. 20 but did not seek medical care in the Philippines, said CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥). A total of 11 passengers on the same flight to Taiwan have been told to isolate at home.

Taiwan has been widely praised around the world for its handling of the pandemic, which did not necessitate a general lockdown. Schools only extended their Lunar New Year holiday by two weeks in February.

The country’s death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with 396 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one case of an undetermined nature, a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May to work on a wind energy project in Changhua County.