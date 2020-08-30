  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Scoot to resume Taoyuan-Tokyo flights in September

Singaporean carrier will operate one round-trip flight per week

By  Central News Agency
2020/08/30 09:31
Scoot Airlines jet.

Scoot Airlines jet. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Budget airline Scoot announced on Friday it will resume flights between Taiwan's Taoyuan and Japan's Tokyo Narita airports starting Sept. 9 as it gradually resumes its schedule of services after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Singaporean carrier, which suspended flights destined for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on March 22, will operate one round-trip flight a week on that route using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the airline announced. It resumed flights between Taoyuan and Singapore in July and flights between Taoyuan and Seoul in August.

Scoot's move followed an announcement by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, on Thursday that it will resume its Amsterdam-Taoyuan passenger service, effective Sept. 1.
Scoot
travel
Japan
Taiwan
Taoyuan Airport
Narita Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

China Airlines cargo plane returns to Taiwan after blown tire
China Airlines cargo plane returns to Taiwan after blown tire
2020/08/29 15:21
Taiwan's New Power Party announces new chairman
Taiwan's New Power Party announces new chairman
2020/08/29 14:53
Slovakia to monitor visit to Taiwan by Czech senate president
Slovakia to monitor visit to Taiwan by Czech senate president
2020/08/28 19:02
Taiwan universities urged to apply for centralized quarantine service
Taiwan universities urged to apply for centralized quarantine service
2020/08/28 17:38
Tropical Storm Maysak expected to pass east of Taiwan
Tropical Storm Maysak expected to pass east of Taiwan
2020/08/28 17:02