Scoot to resume Taoyuan-Tokyo flights in September

Budget airline Scoot announced on Friday it will resume flights between Taiwan's Taoyuan and Japan's Tokyo Narita airports starting Sept. 9 as it gradually resumes its schedule of services after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Singaporean carrier, which suspended flights destined for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on March 22, will operate one round-trip flight a week on that route using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, the airline announced. It resumed flights between Taoyuan and Singapore in July and flights between Taoyuan and Seoul in August.

Scoot's move followed an announcement by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, on Thursday that it will resume its Amsterdam-Taoyuan passenger service, effective Sept. 1.