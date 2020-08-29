Taiwan Tropical Storm Maysak to intensify into typhoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tropical Storm Maysak spawning east of the Philippines will likely intensify into a typhoon Saturday afternoon (Aug. 29) and is expected to be closest to Taiwan Monday and Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

CWB said Maysak, the ninth storm of the season, is located 850 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in the Philippines and has become almost stationary after moving at 10 to 15 kph on Friday (Aug. 28). At 2 a.m. Saturday, the forward speed of Maysak was 5 kph with maximum sustained winds of 90 kph and 119 kph gusts at its center.

The bureau said the strengthening storm has the potential to develop into the largest typhoon of the year and will likely increase its movement on Sunday (Aug. 30). Although it is unlikely to make landfall in Taiwan, it will bring plenty of rain across the island late Monday night and early Tuesday as it makes its way towards Okinawa, forecasters said.

Based on current predictions, CWB said that both sea warnings for the waters off eastern Taiwan and land alerts are unlikely to be issued. People are reminded to take an umbrella when going outdoors, reported CNA.