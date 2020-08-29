Grichuk homers in 10th as Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-4

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Ryan Mountcastle makes an out on a pop fly hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during the second inning of a ... Baltimore Orioles left fielder Ryan Mountcastle makes an out on a pop fly hit by Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during the second inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Andrew Velazquez, left, fields a groundout double play hit into by Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, runs to third base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, left, gets tangled in the netting while trying to catch a foul ball by the Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, celebrates his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with Teoscar Hernandez during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N .Y. (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

With Reese McGuire standing on second base, Joe Panik popped out on a bunt attempt and Cavan Biggio lined out. But Grichuk followed with his ninth homer, a drive to straightaway center on a 1-0 pitch by Cole Sulser (1-3).

Baltimore had taken a 4-3 lead on Hanser Alberto's bloop RBI single against Rafael Dolis (1-1) in the top of the 10th. Alberto had four hits and Renato Núñez homered for the Orioles in their third straight loss.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernández hit back-to-back homers connected for Toronto, which improved to 4-5 in extra-inning games.

The clubs commemorated Jackie Robinson Day by having all team members wear uniform number 42, an annual observance normally conducted on April 15 but moved this year because of the COVID-19-altered schedule.

The homers by Guerrero and Hernández opened the scoring in the fourth, but Baltimore tied it when Ryan Mountcastle reached on a bases-loaded infield single in the sixth, driving in two runs.