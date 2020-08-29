New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|126.35
|Up
|4.00
|Sep
|123.60
|127.10
|123.60
|127.10
|Up
|4.15
|Oct
|126.35
|Up
|4.00
|Dec
|122.95
|126.65
|121.55
|126.35
|Up
|4.00
|Mar
|124.20
|127.65
|122.90
|127.35
|Up
|3.65
|May
|125.25
|128.80
|124.05
|128.45
|Up
|3.65
|Jul
|126.15
|129.70
|125.15
|129.40
|Up
|3.65
|Sep
|126.75
|130.25
|126.25
|130.00
|Up
|3.60
|Dec
|127.60
|131.10
|127.05
|130.95
|Up
|3.65
|Mar
|129.05
|131.95
|128.00
|131.95
|Up
|3.65
|May
|132.65
|132.70
|132.65
|132.70
|Up
|3.70
|Jul
|129.60
|133.35
|129.60
|133.35
|Up
|3.75
|Sep
|132.05
|134.00
|132.05
|133.95
|Up
|3.75
|Dec
|132.80
|134.80
|132.80
|134.80
|Up
|3.80
|Mar
|135.75
|Up
|3.75
|May
|136.55
|Up
|3.75
|Jul
|137.20
|Up
|3.75