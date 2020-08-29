  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/29 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 126.35 Up 4.00
Sep 123.60 127.10 123.60 127.10 Up 4.15
Oct 126.35 Up 4.00
Dec 122.95 126.65 121.55 126.35 Up 4.00
Mar 124.20 127.65 122.90 127.35 Up 3.65
May 125.25 128.80 124.05 128.45 Up 3.65
Jul 126.15 129.70 125.15 129.40 Up 3.65
Sep 126.75 130.25 126.25 130.00 Up 3.60
Dec 127.60 131.10 127.05 130.95 Up 3.65
Mar 129.05 131.95 128.00 131.95 Up 3.65
May 132.65 132.70 132.65 132.70 Up 3.70
Jul 129.60 133.35 129.60 133.35 Up 3.75
Sep 132.05 134.00 132.05 133.95 Up 3.75
Dec 132.80 134.80 132.80 134.80 Up 3.80
Mar 135.75 Up 3.75
May 136.55 Up 3.75
Jul 137.20 Up 3.75