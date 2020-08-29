Licenses suspended for 2 medics in 'dead' woman alive case

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about... Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Ed White)

In this undated family photo provided by Erica Lattimore through Fieger Law shows her daughter, Timesha Beauchamp with her brother Steven Thompson in ... In this undated family photo provided by Erica Lattimore through Fieger Law shows her daughter, Timesha Beauchamp with her brother Steven Thompson in Southfield, Mich. An attorney for the family of a young woman found breathing at a Detroit funeral home after being declared dead says the 20-year-old was in a body bag for some two hours before it was opened and she was discovered to be alive. Geoffrey Fieger, who was hired by Timesha Beauchamp's family, said Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 the Southfield woman hospitalized in critical condition and is on a respirator. (Courtesy Erica Lattimore through Fieger Law via AP)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The state suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area paramedics after a woman who was declared dead was discovered alive at a funeral home, officials said Friday.

Michigan regulators also are taking steps to suspend the licenses of two emergency medical technicians, city of Southfield spokesman Michael Manion said.

The crew was called to Timesha Beauchamp's home Sunday. They tried to revive the 20-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, but found no signs of life and contacted a doctor, who declared her dead over the phone, according to the city's fire chief.

More than two hours later, Beauchamp was found breathing at a funeral home. She was in critical condition at a hospital Friday.

The paramedics and EMTs also serve as Southfield firefighters. They are on paid leave while the city investigates.

“They feel terrible. They can't imagine how this possibly had happened. They're emotionally upset,” Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said Wednesday.