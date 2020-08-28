WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Indiana
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Washington
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Atlanta
|3
|11
|.214
|6½
|New York
|2
|12
|.143
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|11
|3
|.786
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|3
|.769
|1
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|.692
|2
|Phoenix
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Dallas
|5
|10
|.333
|7
___
Chicago at Indiana, ppd
Dallas at New York, ppd
Las Vegas at Seattle, ppd
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.