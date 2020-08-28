American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|New York
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Toronto
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Boston
|10
|21
|.323
|10½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Cleveland
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Kansas City
|12
|19
|.387
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|10
|.688
|_
|Houston
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Seattle
|13
|20
|.394
|9½
|Texas
|11
|19
|.367
|10
|Los Angeles
|10
|22
|.313
|12
___
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game