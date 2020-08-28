  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/28 22:22

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 21 11 .656 _
New York 16 11 .593
Toronto 15 14 .517
Baltimore 14 16 .467 6
Boston 10 21 .323 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 12 .625 _
Chicago 19 12 .613 ½
Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½
Detroit 13 16 .448
Kansas City 12 19 .387
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 10 .688 _
Houston 17 14 .548
Seattle 13 20 .394
Texas 11 19 .367 10
Los Angeles 10 22 .313 12

___

Thursday's Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game