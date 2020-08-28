Brumbies beat Western Force 31-14 in Super Rugby Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The ACT Brumbies will host the Super Rugby Australia grand final in Canberra after beating the Western Force 31-14 in the penultimate round on Friday.

The Brumbies moved to 28 competition points and seven points clear of nearest rivals Queensland, who had a weekend bye.

ACT clinched the match in the 65th minute when replacement back Len Ikitau scored for a 22-14 lead, with Andy Muirhead crossing late to secure a bonus point.

The Brumbies led 10-7 at halftime.

Amy Perrett, the first woman to referee a Super Rugby match in Australia, was busy in the first half when the Brumbies had two tries disallowed within two minutes for a knock-on and then obstruction.

The Melbourne Rebels play the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday in Sydney.

