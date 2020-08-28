Taiwan schools to keep U.S. pork and beef off menus despite end of import ban

School menus will not feature U.S. beef and pork School menus will not feature U.S. beef and pork (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just hours after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced an end to an import ban on meat products from the United States Friday (Aug. 28), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said only Taiwanese pork and beef would be served at local schools.

The lifting of the ban, scheduled to go into effect next Jan. 1, covers meat from cattle older than 30 months and pork containing residues of ractopamine, a leanness drug administered to animals. Tsai’s decision is expected to improve chances of a trade agreement with Washington, but could earn her the anger of the local hog farming sector.

In a news release Friday evening, the MOE emphasized that the School Hygiene Act prioritized the use of local food products in school meals. In addition, genetically modified foods were also banned from school menus, CNA reported. Thanks to the law, children were able to enjoy healthy and safe meals at school, the MOE said.

President Tsai said Friday her decision was backed up by scientific studies and met international standards. Her predecessor, President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), faced a steep drop in his popularity ratings as he decided to legalize the import of U.S. beef with ractopamine residues in 2012.

