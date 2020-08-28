Slovakia to monitor visit to Taiwan by Czech senate president

Czech and Taiwanese flags at the Legislative Yuan Czech and Taiwanese flags at the Legislative Yuan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The planned visit by Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and a 90-member delegation will not go unnoticed in neighboring Slovakia and might even lead to a reconsideration of its China policy, reports said Friday (Aug. 28).

The Czech politician will stay in Taiwan from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 and meet with government leaders. He will also address the Legislative Yuan on Sept. 1 and receive the Medal of Honor for Parliamentary Diplomacy from Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃).

Until 1993, the Czech Republic and Slovakia were one country, and their close ties means that shifts in foreign policy by one country will receive close attention by the other, David Lee (李南陽), Taiwan’s representative in the latter’s capital of Bratislava told CNA.

Slovakia signed agreements about double taxation and driver’s licenses with Taiwan, while politicians and top academics gave positive ratings to Vystrčil’s plans to visit the island despite China’s objections.

Top Taiwanese companies such as Foxconn Technology, AU Optronics and Delta Electronics set up factories in Slovakia, a member nation of the European Union.

Following the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, attitudes toward China had also been changing in Slovakia, but it was too early to tell whether the Taiwanese trip by the Czech Republic’s second-ranking government official would influence Bratislava’s policies, according to Lee.

