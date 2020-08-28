Taiwan's ill-gotten properties act ruled constitutional by grand justices

The Constitutional Court ruled on the constitutionality of the act on ill-gotten party assets Friday Aug. 28 The Constitutional Court ruled on the constitutionality of the act on ill-gotten party assets Friday Aug. 28 (CNA photo)

Taiwan's Constitutional Court declared on Friday that the provisions of the Act Governing the Settlement of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations are constitutional.

The court accepted a request for a constitutional interpretation from seven judges with the Taipei High Administrative Court in May, after the Kuomintang (KMT) brought a case questioning the legality of the law in 2016.

The judges had expressed concern that decisions made by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee based on the act to confiscate all the assets of the KMT, Taiwan's main opposition party, and those of affiliated groups could be unconstitutional.

According to KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Wang Yu-min (王育敏), the party's case focuses on procedural justice, namely whether fairness and transparency are fully observed in the making of decisions.

The KMT is seeking to protect "the Constitution and the law, not its assets," she said. (By Flor Wang and Lin Chang-hsun)