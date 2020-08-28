Japanese man vanishes in Taiwan for 2 weeks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Friends and work associates of a Japanese national traveling in Taiwan have become greatly concerned since he has been missing for over two weeks.

Fuchigami Takahiro, 40, arrived in Taiwan on a tourist visa in March, according to his friend Lucas Sheen, a 53-year-old Taiwanese-American business consultant who has known him for two years. Sheen told Taiwan News that after Taiwan closed its borders to foreigners on March 19 and the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic worsened, Fuchigami decided to extend his visa and remain in Taiwan, as he felt it was safer.

By August, Fuchigami was no longer able to extend his visa and Sheen estimates that it would have expired on Aug. 24. Fuchigami had been living at the home of a Taiwanese couple in New Taipei City's Xizhi District.

According to another friend, Martin Raymond G. Estrella, 41, Fuchigami told the host family on on Aug. 13 that he was going to meet up with friends in Taipei's Gongguan area.



Martin Raymond G. Estrella and Fuchigami Takahiro (Facebook, Martin Raymond G. Estrella photo)

Later that day, he called the woman hosting him, Yvonne Chen, to tell her that it was raining heavily and he forgot his umbrella. He has not been heard from since.

Sheen told Taiwan News that Fuchigami said he was going to meet up with a Taiwanese man surnamed Chang that day. However, when Sheen contacted the man, he said that he was "not in a position to tell him where Taka went."

When Taiwan News contacted Chang, he said that he did not have any information about Fuchigami's whereabouts. He added that he had left the country and declined further comment.



Fuchigami and Estrella (Facebook, Martin Raymond G. Estrella photo)

Sheen added that a Japanese friend of his in Bangkok had chatted online with him about merchandise two days prior to his disappearance, but never heard from him again. Chen said that Fuchigami left all of his luggage at the house in Xizhi, and had taken his phone, laptop, and passport with him, which he carries as his only form of identification.

Sheen said that Fuchigami's phone, likely containing a locally-bought sim card, appeared to have been suddenly turned off on Aug. 13 and has not been turned on since. Sheen said that Fuchigami ran his own business selling used Japanese auto parts and added his business associates had not heard from him since that day.

After Fuchigami was missing for three days, Sheen contacted the Xizhi and Zhongshan police departments for assistance. However, they were unable to help as they said they do not have access to information about foreign nationals and she could not issue a missing person alert as she is not a relative.



Fuchigami and Sheen (Facebook, Martin Raymond G. Estrella photo)

Chen then contacted the National Immigration Agency (NIA), which told her they could mark his name in the system to trigger an alert if he checked into a hospital and his ID was scanned. However, his name cannot be marked in the system for such an alert unless a family member places a request.

She next tried the Taipei Office of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association but was informed they do not manage missing persons reports. She was told that she would need to present a letter of authorization to permit them to access his personal information.

It has now been 15 days since the man went missing. If anyone has information on Fuchigami's whereabouts, please contact the nearest police department or call Lucas Sheen at 0936 427 205, or Yvonne Chen at 0920 729 942.