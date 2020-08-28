Taiwan universities urged to apply for centralized quarantine service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's universities are being encouraged to apply for quarantine services operated by the central government, amid reports of a hike in costs for isolation at authorized hotels.

One hotel has allegedly increased the fee it charges to international students at a university in a metropolitan area from NT$2,500 (US$85) to NT$3,500 a day, meaning students will have to pay a staggering NT$52,500 (US$1,788) for the 15-day quarantine period, CNA said, citing the Taiwan International Student Movement (TISM). This amounts to a tuition fee for a semester at private universities.

Qualified hotels in Taipei charge an average of NT$3,200 and up to NT$4,800 a day, said Lee Kung-chin (李功勤), vice president of the Taipei-based Shih Hsin University. He has pleaded with the government to make more facilities available for isolation needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, wrote China Times.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has asked universities to make the most of the quarantine capacity released by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which has said around 500 units are available. The expense is NT$1,500 a day but applicants will not be allowed to select the facilities they prefer.

The MOE announced Monday (Aug. 24) fresh entrants from 19 countries and areas as well as degree students from China will be granted entry. An estimated 10,000 pupils will benefit from the measure.

Taipei had locked horns with the central government over the MOE's proposed loosening of quarantine hotel criteria. The clash led to hot debate and the CECC gave in last week by saying that only certified hotels will be allowed to provide special lodging for those requiring quarantine.