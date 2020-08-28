Tropical Storm Maysak expected to pass east of Taiwan

Tropical Storm Maysak formed east of the Philippines on Friday Aug. 28 (NOAA photo) Tropical Storm Maysak formed east of the Philippines on Friday Aug. 28 (NOAA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression over the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines developed into Tropical Storm Maysak, the ninth storm of the typhoon season, at 2 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) announced.

Initial predictions see Maysak moving north and pass so far east of Taiwan on Monday (Aug. 31) that the weather around the nation should not be seriously affected, according to forecasters. The storm might make landfall in South Korea late on Wednesday (Sept. 2).

However, there will likely be more rain late Monday night and early Tuesday morning (Sept. 1) as Maysak makes its way towards Okinawa, CNA reported. Sea warnings will only be considered if the storm moves further west than anticipated and if its radius expands, while land warnings are unlikely, the CWB said.

Earlier, CWB Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) wrote on his Facebook page that Tropical Storm Maysak might be “a bit too big, too strong, we don’t welcome it.”