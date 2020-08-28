Taiwan scraps age restrictions on US beef imports, allows US pork containing ractopamine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced Friday (Aug. 28) the country would drop import restrictions on U.S. beef from cattle older than 30 months, as well as on U.S. pork containing ractopamine, in conformity with international health standards.

The order will not require approval from the Legislative Yuan to take effect, Tsai said.

Taiwan has imported deboned U.S. beef from cattle aged under 30 months since early 2006. The U.S. requested expanded access to Taiwan's beef and beef products market following OIE's ruling on the U.S.' status as a "controlled risk" for Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) in 2007.

The two countries have since then engaged in lengthy negotiations to open up the beef market. In 2010, Taiwan's legislature amended food safety regulations to expand access for U.S. beef but retained a ban on American beef and beef products from cattle aged over 30 months, as well as on specified risk materials (SRMs). In 2013, the U.S.' BSE risk status was amended to "negligible" by OIE.

Meanwhile, Taiwan implemented a ban on U.S. pork raised with ractopamine, a feed additive that promotes leanness in livestock. It is considered safe for human consumption in the U.S., Japan and South Korea.

Tsai said on Friday that restrictions on U.S. pork containing ractopamine will be lifted, in line with international standards, as stated in FAO/WHO Codex Alimentarius. This accords with a number of scientific studies on the subject.

The acceptable residue for ractopamine in meat was not mentioned in Tsai's announcement, but is expected to be revealed at another press conference by the cabinet. In 2012, the Codex Committee established maximum residue limits (MRLs) of 10 ppb for ractopamine in beef and pork.

"Given no reports of food safety issues from U.S. beef and pork products and increased demand from Taiwanese, we have decided to expand the access to U.S. beef and pork," said Tsai. She guaranteed this would not affect local hog farmers and asked for support, since the decisions were made out of consideration of the national interest and strategic development.

U.S. beef and pork issues have been hurdles in the way of free trade talks with Washington. A NT$10 billion (US$0.34 billion) fund for the hog industry will be allocated in response to various challenges faced by pig farmers and to help improve local pork's export competitiveness, Tsai said.

She emphasized the health authorities will continue to implement strict border checks on U.S. beef and pork imports. Rules for country of origin labeling would also be enforced, from retail to restaurants, to safeguard the health of consumers.