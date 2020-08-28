"Consumer Caring Scheme 2020" is Open for Applications　Merchants Hope to Emerge Stronger with Excellent Consumer Care

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 August 2020 - The 10th "Consumer Caring Scheme" organised by GS1 Hong Kong is now open for applications. Hong Kong companies from all trades are cordially invited to apply before the closing date 30th September 2020. The judging criteria for this year has been revised taken account into the latest situation, with focus on four aspects: "Consumer Centric", "Strive for Quality", "Keeping Promises" and "Care for Employee".













As the local retail sales continues to plunge, Peter Shiu, Legislative Councilor for the Wholesale and Retail functional constituency, said besides relying on the support from the Government, property developers or major landlords, the industry must also be proactive in times of adversity. "While Hong Kong Government needs to revitalize the market after the epidemic, SMEs must also be customer-centric and transform to address the latest trends in the consumption market. Providing seamless, quality service in both physical and digital worlds, and the tenacity to improvement, are vital to navigate through the crisis. I hope the industry can capitalise on technology to their tradition, to drive Hong Kong forward to the next generation of economy."





Apart from discounts, premium service quality is also key to customers' loyalty and repeat purchase, especially in the beleaguered market. CATALO, a leading health supplement brand in Hong Kong, agreed with the notion and planned to join the Consumer Caring Scheme 2020. "We know integrating online and offline experience for consumers is important, so we put QR codes next to every product in our retail stores to provide detailed product information and let shoppers to easily shop online. They can also use Whatsapp and mini-program in WeChat to buy our products or contact our customer service." said Canace Lin, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Director. "The Consumer Care Award keeps reminding us to put consumer and employees at the centre of what we do, and make continuous improvement to stay competitive in the market." (Video of CATALO's interview: https://bit.ly/31y13hN)





Stepped into the Scheme 10th edition, over 150 local enterprises have been awarded as "Consumer Caring Company". The judging criteria are fine-tuned as follows:





1. Consumer Centric: Foster a positive experience at every stage of the consumer journey

2. Strive for Quality: Enhance process, product and service quality by on-going improvement

3. Keeping Promises: Demonstrate service commitment to gain consumers' confidence & trust

4. Care for Employee: Provide employees a friendly and supportive working environment with trust & respect





The scheme aims to encourage local enterprises to commit to the belief "Customer for Life", through making continuous improvement on products, services and processes to build consumer confidence and thus nurture their retention. Endorsed companies will be entitled to use the "Consumer Caring" logo in marketing materials, with a commendation certificate or trophy. Scheme details, application and leaflet can be viewed and downloaded on GS1 HK's website: https://www.gs1hk.org/zh-hk/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme/overview.





"I'm very glad to see the Scheme entering its 10th edition. It has been supported by a wide array of industries, from food and food service, pharmaceuticals and health products, business and professional services, information and communication technology, entertainment and travel services to retail," said Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong. "To stand strong in the current market, local enterprises must demonstrate excellence in consumer care and deliver services promises. 'Consumer Caring Company' is a solid seal to a company's quality, helping to increase customer loyalty and business to emerge stronger."





About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, standards organisation that develops and drives adoption of easy-to-implement global standards for business to uniquely identify, accurately capture and automatically share vital information about products, locations and assets. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1 has over 110 national chapters in 150 countries.





GS1 Hong Kong's mission is to empower business to grow and to improve efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability across multiple sectors and facilitates commerce connectivity through the provision of a full spectrum of platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. We provide a trusted foundation for accurate, sharable, searchable and linkable data. Our EPC standard lays the foundation for IoT, powering a range of IoT-based services and applications. We are helping industry to meet the challenges of omni-channel commerce and create a seamless customer experience. By engaging with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, we are fostering a collaborative ecosystem and aiming for "Smarter Business, Better Life".





Currently, GS1 Hong Kong has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology.

For more information about GS1 Hong Kong, please visit www.gs1hk.org.



