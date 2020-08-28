Taiwanese soldiers visit AIT in uniforms for first time

Taiwanese military members visit AIT in uniforms earlier this month. (Facebook, AIT photo) Taiwanese military members visit AIT in uniforms earlier this month. (Facebook, AIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Thursday (Aug. 27) released photos of security cooperation activities between Taiwan and the U.S., including the first ever visit by uniformed Taiwan soldiers to its Taipei office earlier this month.

Given rising tensions in the South China Sea, Taiwan has upgraded military ties with the Western superpower in recent months. Following a meeting between AIT Security Cooperation Office Chief Brady Crosier and Taiwan Army Commander General Chen Pao-yu (陳寶餘) in early August, AIT invited Taiwanese service members to participate in a virtual meeting with the U.S. Army's 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, inside its main office in Neihu District.

Since AIT is considered U.S. territory, allowing in uniformed Taiwanese soldiers has been hailed as a major political breakthrough for both countries. Meanwhile, in another picture shared by AIT, Taiwan Air Force members are seen posing in front of Patriot missiles, along with American avionics technicians, at the 2020 Han Kuang Live Fire Exercise.

A Taiwanese military officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the visit to AIT on Friday (Aug. 28). He said aviation brigades from both countries use the same type of helicopters and cooperated closely prior to the virtual conference, reported Liberty Times.



Taiwanese military in virtual conference with U.S. army's 25th Combat Aviation Brigade. (Facebook, AIT photo)



AIT shows support for Taiwan's air defense capabilities at the 2020 Han Kuang Live Fire Exercise. (Facebook, AIT photo)