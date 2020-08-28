Taiwan’s JustKitchen so much more than just a kitchen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Walking into JustKitchen’s main operation in Taipei’s Neihu District, one gets the sense that something big is on the horizon.

On one side of the office, employees are busy at work behind their computers figuring out the tech side of the operation, while on the other, food is being taste-tested and architectural plans are being approved.

They say timing is everything, and as restaurants around the world struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, one bright spot has been delivery — enter JustKitchen. The food delivery startup opened for business on March 26.

According to JustKitchen CEO Jason Chen (陳星豪), speaking to Taiwan News, traditional brick-and-mortar establishments are finding it harder to succeed, especially with food costs, labor expenses, and real estate prices all going up. Loosely based on former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens food-delivery startup, the team at JustKitchen came up with their own “hub and spokes” model.

Food is centrally prepared at its main kitchen facility in Neihu, cooked almost to completion, and then shipped out to satellite kitchens throughout the city based on customer locations for the last leg of preparation before delivery through Uber Eats. Chen said they currently deliver out of four spots in Taipei: Neihu, Bade, Xinyi, and Gongguan.

Four more spoke kitchens are scheduled to come online by October, including Shilin, Zhonghe, Banqiao in New Taipei City, and another in Taichung City, with the goal of having 10 delivery locations by the end of the year. According to Chen, the plan is to have 23 to 25 spokes to cover the entirety of Taiwan, from Taipei to Kaohsiung, in more densely populated areas by the end of 2021.

JustKitchen's BIT Beef Noodle

JustKitchen currently offers six delivery-only brands for hungry customers to choose from: BIT Beef Noodle, Body Fit (healthy bentos), Just Chicken (fried chicken), Hot Ones (hot wings), Thai High (Southeast Asian bentos), and LuWei Lab. They are also planning on rolling out three more options, which are actually partnership brands, two of which are with one Michelin star restaurants, and the third being TGI Fridays, Chen said.

For each of the brands, menus are kept simple, ranging from eight to 10 items. The most affordable main dish comes in at around NT$100 (US$3.40), while the most expensive is around NT$350 (US$11.90). Currently, they deliver 10 hours daily between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., but the goal is to incrementally increase to 12, 15, 18, and finally 24 hours a day.

According to Chen, in February third party delivery platform adoption (Uber Eats/Foodpanda) in Taiwan was around 35 percent, however by June, it had nearly doubled to 68 percent. When asked if there were any concerns about a drop-off in delivery orders once the pandemic was over, Chen was confident business would remain steady.

He pointed out that as brick and mortar restaurants have somewhat returned to normalcy in Taipei, their online orders have not come down. He also said the age bracket that saw the biggest percentage growth in terms of using delivery was the 50 and over generation.

JustKitchen has some big goals, as it hopes to build Taiwan out as a model for expansion. Chen says the plan is to go abroad in late 2021 or 2022 to places like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong, which all have higher population densities, as well as the infrastructure in place to support delivery.

Taiwan has always been known for its fantastic food, now it looks as if it’s about to be known for its delivery, too.

JustKitchen's Just Chicken